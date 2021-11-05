The FACUA, a Spanish non-governmental organization dedicated to the defense of consumer rights, denounced Netflix before the General Directorate of Consumption of the Ministry of Consumption for considering the rise in prices on the streaming platform unjustified.

Netflix began to communicate to its customers, since October that it would make a price increase in two of its plans: standard and premium. He also indicated that this increase would apply in the next billing cycle.

FACUA considers “abusive” a clause included in the terms of use of the company. That clause stipulates that they can change the subscription plans and price when they consider it appropriate, without a particular reason.

When Netflix announced the increase in its prices, said that the change was to offer “more and better entertainment”; perhaps with this they tried to avoid that there were significant peaks of cancellation and dissatisfaction in the clients.

They tried to convince subscribers that they are still getting good value for their money.

What is the FACUA complaint against Netflix?

Nevertheless, FACUA denounces that the streaming platform wants to grant itself the ability to modify the contract unilaterally and unjustifiably.

FACUA cites in its application, the violation of articles 82 and 85 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2007, which determines as abusive practices “the clauses that reserve in favor of the employer, powers of interpretation or unilateral modification of contracts.”

They also point out that the company is not complying with articles 1091, 1256 and 1258 of the Spanish Civil Code, which specifies that “contracts have the force of law between the contracting parties, and must be complied with” and “cannot be left to the discretion of one of the contracting parties ».

Why are the prices going up?

Netflix It no longer works as a content distributor for third parties and needs more and more income to generate attractive content to attract subscribers and avoid their migration to other platforms. Which becomes a constant spending cycle.

Netflix will increase its prices in Mexico: How much will you have to pay?

On the other hand, the platform faces greater competition in the market and more and more users unsubscribe due to having cheaper options.

It is considered that Netflix in 2020 he spent 17,000 million dollars to create his own series and apparently he needs to earn more and more money for each user.

The answer

For its part, Netflix ensures that the price increase was made legally, since they consider that users are receiving improvements in their catalog of movies and series; in addition to good quality service for the cost of subscription.

They also argue that the client can cancel their subscription at any time they want, if they do not agree with the increase or change their plan to avoid the increase.

In the end, it will be the authorities who decide which of the two parties is right. We will have to wait to see how this demand develops, although Netflix could end up getting away with it.