“We share the belief that the company does not end at the door, it has to see beyond. How can I demand from a collaborator: ‘put on your best face’, if their child is sick or if they dropped out of school? That watchman, operator or dispatcher has to know that he is going to find in this company more than a job, a helping hand that is going to do what he can to help him ”, he explained.

He also stated: “when one of our collaborators participates in some volunteer activity, when he supports a person in need, even when he behaves appropriately in traffic, he demonstrates his values, which are also part of our organization” .

For this reason, he assured that in Mexico a change of chipYou have to generate culture, generate a homeland, and that implies a lot of effort, money and education.

In this sense, he commented that for Grupo Petroil it is very important to have a solid organizational culture because the companies are based on human beings, and there is no way to be a TOP Companies and Expansion Super Company, if the collaborators are not in the same company. tuning. This has its origin in the leadership philosophy that exists in the General Management and that reaches all employees through the Talent and Culture department.