Today many of the devices are wireless, this type of technology has been perfected more and more, I don’t know if you remember when 15 years ago transferring a file from one phone to another through the infrared you needed them to be to the side and without interrupting their line of sight, then came the bluetooth with which it was no longer necessary to be so close to each other, and now we have devices like these wireless headphones that have 12 meters of range and they only cost 67 euros.

These headphones have a lot to offer, mainly great sound quality, they are stereo wireless headphones with microphone that give you powerful and dynamic sound quality. We must say that the speaker of these headphones have a high definition quality of 50mm, perfect for a more immersive feeling in the game, mixing them with a dual vibration motor controller is a great idea.

Something you should look for in a headset is above all comfort, I have used some headphones that after a few hours tend to be annoying. In this case they have nylon mesh pads that in addition to being comfortable are also breathable so you will not have that feeling of moisture in your ears, the headband is adjustable so you can have the headphones perfectly adjusted for you.

The headphones are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, so if you buy them you can use them on the console and the computer. To use them correctly you must be within 12 meters of the console or PC, after pairing both devices you should hear the sound loud and clear, If you want to cancel the microphone, you just have to lift it and it will automatically deactivate.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

These headphones are designed for competitive games where you need continuous communication with your team, it comes with a wireless USB adapter that you must connect directly to the console so that you can pair both devices. When installing the USB you just have to click on the screen where it says “Assigned Headphones” and that’s it, very simple to configure.

This product has the official Microsoft license For the Xbox versions I mentioned above, this means that the headset has undergone quality control testing to verify that it meets the standards required by Microsoft. Being of proven quality you will be able to enjoy long gaming sessions since has an autonomy of 16 hours.

I hope that the article has been to your liking and that you liked the product, I think it is a good alternative to gaming headphones in a higher price range. Pay 67 euros It is not something out of the market, far from it, it is an excellent investment, I hope you have good hours of play.

Offer PDP LVL50 Wireless Headset XB1 Black Wireless connection of up to 12 m, with long battery life of up to 16 hours.

Mute your mic just by turning it up in one quick motion.

Last updated on 2021-12-04. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.