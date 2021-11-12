The CNMC has just published its annual report on the numbering situation in Spain at the end of 2020. In it, with the information provided by the operators, an analysis is made of the use, the situation and the rhythm of the new numbering assignments in order, among other things, to check if it is necessary to expand the number of telephone prefixes .

On this occasion, unlike what has happened on previous occasions, the CNMC does not foresee updates in the prefixes provincial short-term. What is proposed is to reduce the size of the geographic numbering blocks assigned to operators from 10,000 to 1,000 numbers.

At the moment, there will be no more prefixes

Provincial prefixes of Spain | Source: CNMC

In the summer of 2020, the CNMC found that some Spanish provinces had a very high geographic numbering occupancy rate and it requested new prefixes in those in which 85% of the fixed telephone numbers had been exceeded. Those prefixes, which started with 8 instead of the traditional 9, ended up coming true late last year.

Now the CNMC has re-analyzed the numbering situation in Spain and the conclusion they have reached is that, for the moment, does not plan to request additional resources geographic numbering for any province. That means, therefore, that there will be no updates to the county codes in the short term. Barcelona, ​​with 54.4%, and Madrid, with 62.8%, are the provinces with the highest occupancy of the numbering at the end of 2020.

Regarding mobile numbering, the occupancy rate is 93.40% of the total of 100 million numbers available for the range N = 6 (those that start with 6), but in the range N = 7 there are 40,000,000 additional mobile numbers to assign to operators and occupancy barely reaches 5.25%. Together, the mobile numbering ranges present an overall occupancy rate of 68.21%.

Mobile numbering has a global occupancy rate of 68.21%, although 93.4% of the numbers that start with 6 are already assigned

Of course, the CNMC raises reduce block sizes from 10,000 to 1,000 numbers to be assigned for the telephone service in each province in order to “manage the geographic numbering needs of the market more efficiently”. And he adds that, in this way, operators will be able to better adjust their numbering requests to the amount they plan to use and that there are no excess numbering in blocks of 10,000 unused.

The report also insists on the need to set a deadline after which Only services associated with M2M communications can be registered (machine to machine) with the specific numbering for it, which is the range N = 59 (590 …), and not with the national mobile ranges N = 6 and N = 7 (something that many operators currently do). If this continues, and given the foreseeable growth of M2M services, there is a risk of premature exhaustion of mobile numbering.

Finally, the CNMC proposes eliminate the concept of “geographic nomadic numbering” to release the corresponding sub-ranges, given its limited commercial presence (the efficiency of use reported for the geographic nomad service is 5.46%, amounting to 22,215 numbers). With this, a large volume of numbering would be free, which would become available for allocation to the telephone service.

More information | CNMC