Because not only do you have to wait for special dates to achieve a great style, the suits in the male wardrobe deserve more prominence and action than just at weddings of friends and funerals, therefore, the seasonal sales are the ideal pretext to fill the closet with the infallible armor to look more elegant than ever thanks to the incredible prices of Cortefiel.

The formality of the gray color, the versatility of blue or the classic two-piece outfit in black are part of the choices of these suits, where, both separately and together, they will work perfectly in all your commitments and will save you. of all haste.

Blue bird’s eye blazer





A classic fabric that adapts to the need to be comfortable and light for those days when it is not cold, is what we find in this blue blazer, which becomes the ideal wild card of any wardrobe.

You find it reduced from 189 to 129 euros.

Coolmax® tailored fit bird’s eye blazer

Blue bird’s eye trousers





And to make a complete set, we have the pants in an elegant and classic cut tailored, that fits all your commitments and also your silhouette without problem.

You find it reduced from 79.99 to 59.99 euros.

Coolmax® tailored fit bird’s eye pants

Gray slim fit blazer





More dynamic than black, gray in suits turns out to be a flattering option for those who know how to play their cards in the combination of shirts and accessories. This slim fit blazer will give you an extremely modern look with which to conquer on an appointment or business meeting alike.

You find it reduced from 139.99 to 89.99 euros.

Slim fit gray blazer

Gray slim fit trousers





Both to combine with the previous jacket, and to wear it separately with even white sneakers, these gray pants are a statement of style It fits over everything, even a suede jacket and chelsea boots.

You find it reduced from 49.99 to 39.99 euros.

Slim fit gray trousers

Anti-stain checked blazer





To energize the two-piece suits with a print, we have this plaid option in a jacket made from a wrinkle-resistant fabric with an anti-stain finish, which becomes the ideal companion for recurring travelers and enemies of the iron and dry cleaners.

You find it reduced from 179 to 129 euros.

Slim fit stain resistant check blazer

Slim fit checked trousers





To finish off the look, we have the matching pants with the same plaid pattern, offering a slightly fitted cut that brings a contemporary and molded silhouette to all of our outfits.

You find it reduced from 79.99 to 59.99 euros.

Slim fit stain resistant checked trousers

Black slim fit blazer





Because black is a color that always works, this slim fit blazer is perfect for any wardrobe, since its classic flap and two button design make it a reference of total elegance.

You find it reduced from 99.99 to 79.99 euros.

Slim fit black blazer

Black slim fit trousers





To wear it with countless looks that you can imagine, these black pants are part of the suit of the previous jacket, and it is also the ideal canvas to show off patterned shirts and elegant shoes that will dazzle in the parties that you have ahead.

You find it reduced from 59.99 to 41.99 euros.

Slim fit trousers in black

