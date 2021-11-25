Music and sound effects are proven to enhance the games experience; it is about making the session much more immersive and therefore much more intense and better. If you already have some helmets and you want to try another sound source, in a stereo way, you are going to freak out with these small desktop speakers, the Mars Gaming MS1, that despite its modest price of 8 euros! (at Black friday) They have everything you can ask for.

Thanks to your design, size and above all, its price, these small desktop speakers are designed to meet the needs of all gamers, without exception. It does not matter if you do not have a large budget, what they offer is much more than decent performance despite their low cost. If you don’t want to wear headphones for a long time or like to switch between headphones and stereo sound, they are also perfect to take with you wherever you want.

Last updated on 2021-11-24. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Mars Gaming MS1 maintains a very classic design and quite sober. However, their combination of bright black and red makes them unmistakable. It is its size (6.5 x 11 x 8 cm), His weight (490 grams) and his connectivity (USB) which makes it one of the most comfortable and largest options portability; this being its main attraction along with its clear sound. It is true that they cannot be considered HiFi speakers, but they are a good option if you do not have any other audio system in your setup.

If you want enter the world gaming and still you don’t have a high-end team or if you have a not so modern computer that does not come with integrated sound, these small desktop speakers are your solution. In the same way, if you have a small area to enjoy your gaming sessions, it would be absurd to waste money on larger speakers when you have the Mars Gaming MS1 that offers you so much for so little.

Its use is very easy. You can place them perfectly next to the monitor and connect them to the CPU of your computer; its power source is a USB cable and mini jack, so they do not need to be tied to a power outlet. You can regulate the volume and voila. That easy.

The best thing about all this is that they can even be useful for anyone even if you are not a gamer. For example, if you work from home or in an office and want some music to set the mood for your long and stressful hours in front of the computer, these Mars Gaming MS1 are undoubtedly an alternative especially because you will only spend 8 euros and you will perform well. Remember that they are portable, comfortable and with a more than decent sound quality.