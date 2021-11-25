Days before the month of Movember, where many men pay attention to our facial hair to raise awareness about men’s health, it is time we gave the prominence to the beard and mustache as part of a daily routine, and what better way to do it with the great discounts that Amazon offers us on this Black Friday 2021, with the best shavers from Braun.

High-tech machines for all your hair needs are the ones that you will find in this list of promotions in which, for less than 50 euros, you will surely make a perfect complement to your day-to-day routine.

9-in-1 Beard Trimmer





Designed for the hair of the beard, face, hair, body, nose and ears, This Braun trimmer comes with a Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor included to provide a perfect shave every morning. Its sharp blades guarantee optimum precision and its interchangeable brushes offer an ideal cut for any beard length.

You find it reduced from 79.99 to 34.99 euros.

6-in-1 Beard Trimmer





This rechargeable trimmer is perfect for treating body hair without hassle and without risk. Its long-lasting blades guarantee optimum precision and great performance, since it offers up to 50 minutes of autonomy with its reserve battery, which makes it ideal for charging on your trips.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 23.90 euros.

Braun 6 in 1 Beard Trimmer, Hair Trimmer, Nose Clipper, Facial, MGK 3221, Electric Green

10 in 1 Beard Trimmer





To trim hair from head to toe, this trimmer from Braun with ten accessories available for each part of the bodyor it will be the ideal companion for your daily care routines, since its combs and hair trimmer for nose and ears make it a whole personal care experience.

You find it reduced from 89.99 to 49 euros.

Braun 10 in 1 Beard Trimmer, Hair Clipper, Men’s Body Epilator, MGK 7220, Gray Read: Seven salads with mango to eat healthy but with a different touch

3-in-1 Shave & Style Electric Shaver





For shaving, trimming and contouring facial hair, this versatile electric shaver from Braun it is the ideal complement for those looking for the basics in their grooming routine. Designed to trim the short hair of a three-day beard, it includes heads and combs to adapt the length of your hair as you wish.

You find it reduced from 79.99 to 44.99 euros.

Braun Series 3 Men’s Electric Shaver 3 in 1 Shave & Style, Beard Shaver with Precision Trimmer, 5 Combs, 300 BT, Black

Beard trimmer with Gillette Fusion 5 ProGlide





This is perhaps one of the most advanced trimmers you’ll find on the list: Features an adaptive motor and 39 length settings for an exact, effortless trimming experience. With its accessories, you can achieve perfect lines and contours to achieve a barber shop effect in your own home.

You find it reduced from 54.87 to 44.99 euros.

Braun Beard Trimmer with Gillette Fusion 5 ProGlide Men’s Razor, 4 Heads and 39 Length Settings, Long Lasting Sharp Blades, BT 7240, Black / Gray

Men’s Beard Shaver and XT5 Body Epilator





To keep your facial or body hair to a minimum, with this Braun XT5 shaver you can shave, trim and contour with a single tool. It is designed to adapt to the contours and shape of the body, which means that you do not have to worry about irritation or cuts in the skin in delicate areas such as the chest or the groin.

You find it reduced from 69.99 to 44.99 euros.

Braun Series XT5 Men’s Beard Shaver and Men’s Body Epilator with Durable Foil and Heads, XT5200, Black

