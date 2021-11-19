As wild as the colors of the environment may be this fall, there will always be a reason and space in our closet to wear fragrant tones that attract attention, and that is that on top of the seasonal basics of brown or camel colors, we can bet on long-sleeved polo shirts with striped motifs to always wear a sporty look.

Although the marine essence of stripes is always present in this type of garment, we can bet on the color scheme to highlight a sporty look, or making them part of the day-to-day formality, will always be a good bet.

Brown and gray long-sleeved polo shirt





A color that reminds us of the warmth of the coat pieces, intervened by horizontal stripes of cold tones is the ideal balance in this piece by Cortefiel to wear every day both under the suit and with chinos.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 23.99 euros when adding to the shopping cart.

Brown and gray long-sleeved polo shirt

Horizontal striped polo shirt in gray tones





To match the colors of winter weather, the range of gray tones this season It is also made to be worn in sportswear garments, like this polo shirt in gray, white and black that perfectly accompanies your tracksuit and sneakers looks.

Long-sleeved striped polo shirt in gray tones Read: 25 designs that make a difference

Long-sleeved polo shirt in tile and blue tone





Contrasting warm with cold colors only results in a fascinating garment with which formality becomes more dynamic, and as shown this polo shirt in blue and tile tones that matches with chinos and jeans equally.

Rugby long sleeve polo shirt

Striped sailor polo shirt





Because when we think of stripes, it is impossible not to refer to the marine inspiration of blue and white, as we see it in this long sleeve polo shirt which will turn out to be the perfect match for dark sweatshirts and jeans this winter.

Long-sleeved polo shirt with sailor stripes

Three-tone long-sleeved polo shirt





Blue, olive green and orange fit into this long-sleeved polo shirt with which all your winter looks are complete, and is that the ease of carrying it with everything makes it one of our favorite garments on the list.

Three-tone long-sleeved polo shirt

Images | Pinterest | Cortefiel

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.