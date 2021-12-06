The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) obtained 20 awards in the Best Practices Award for the Americas 2020 Contest. The contest is organized by the International Social Security Association (ISSA) to recognize institutions that implement innovative solutions in administrative areas to achieve excellence in this matter.

IMSS is recognized internationally

During the special session “Celebrating excellence and achievements in the administration of social security”, of the Virtual Forum of Social Security for the Americas, on behalf of Mexico the IMSS received three Certificates of Merit with Special Mention for the following strategies:

“My Digital Pension” from the Directorate of Economic and Social Benefits (DPES), “Pilot Program for the Incorporation of Domestic Workers” from the Directorate for Incorporation and Collection (DIR), and “Find out about your Covid-19 relative: Register , information and nursing sheet ”of the Directorate of Innovation and Technological Development (DIDT).

Among the IMSS programs that received Certificates of Merit are: “IMSS Analytics: the importance of data in the care of the COVID-19 pandemic”, “Opposition contest for delegates of the Mexican Social Security Institute”, “Course of good treatment to strengthen care for pregnant women “,” Development of competencies in nursing staff to care for patients with COVID-19 “,” Processing of maternity disabilities and COVID-19 Permit through digital platforms “, among others .

In addition, Social Security obtained two ISSA Certificates for “Specialized attention to high risk pregnant women, complicated or with obstetric urgency, assigned to IMSS-BIENESTAR, in second and third level IMSS hospitals ”and“ Request for support from the Education Promotion Fund (FOFOE) for educational processes ”.

Results exceed expectations

On this occasion, the Institute doubled the participation record and the achievements obtained during the twelve years of existence and participation in the contest. Institutions from countries such as Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay also received recognition.

In the 2020 edition, a record of 138 good practices was achieved from 30 institutions from 18 countries that competed for the ISSA Award.

This award recognizes good practices in the administration of social security by the member organizations of the Association and gives institutions the opportunity to present to an international audience their most significant initiatives and innovative solutions in the field of administration.

The Good Practices Award Jury for the 2020-2022 triennium was made up of recognized experts in social security, which recognize issues such as quality of services, communication, disability, employment, maternity, social policies and programs, family benefits, health, information and communication technologies, old age and pensions, among others.