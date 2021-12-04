For Honor: Frozen Shores, its new event available until the end of the year, comes to the game loaded with rewards. Find out everything in the note.

Every time there is less to the launch of For Honor Year 5 Season 4 Frozen Shores. The game of Ubisoft that you have everything ready for your arrival on December 9.

A tempest struck humanity, that is why in Frozen Shores the factions are recovering from that catastrophe. In a trailer posted by Ubisoft and PlayStation We can see a small preview of what this new For Honor will be.

The first thing to know is that from December 9 to the end of the year, For Honor will present a new event called “Frozen Winds Celebrations”. This limited-time event will have some important aspects for players. Users will be able to progress through a free event pass. On the other hand, they will have access to different cosmetics such as outfits, effects, gestures and ornaments.

While there is a free pass, clearly there had to be one of premium content. In the $ 10 VIP pass, players will get new skins, ornaments, effects and weapons that can be obtained as loot.

As if that were not enough this new content that will arrive on December 9, Ubisoft has already advanced some details of what will be its next update. On January 27, 2022 we will have the addition of a new hero, as well as more content and rewards.

On the other hand, we will have a long-awaited return with The Covenant Games for February 17. This means that it can be played again Carousel of Horkos, an event with cosmetic rewards. Later in time, on March 3, an event called Black Prior’s Riposte, where we will have many rewards and original weapons.

Finally, For Honor will have a phase of Testing Grounds When Frozen Shores ends: December 30 – January 6. In this phase the domination and conquest mode will predominate, where they will implement a better capture speed and difficult points.

