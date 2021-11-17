This filming took place between Paris, LA and ShanghaiIn this piece we can see the talent they chose as ambassadors for LOVE IS ALL. Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams, are the 12 personalities that represent Cartier’s values.

Among the 12 figures with unique characteristics, the creativity and energy of each one are related to a melody full of light and fun, which shows the importance of both cultural and artistic diversity to maintain the freshness and vitality of a Maison like Cartier.

“It is part of Cartier’s philosophy to believe that together we are stronger and more authentic, and that is why we have brought together this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration. Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a feeling of joy, “he commented Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, after the presentation of this recording.

It is part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that together we are stronger and more authentic

“Everybody’s got to live together”, a pop song composed in the 70s by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio, which represents the ideals of LOVE IS ALL.

Charlotte Wales, known for her fresh, thoughtful and playful approach, this audiovisual piece reflects what is important to Cartier: the belief that the uniqueness of each person is enriched by that of others and that these connections reinforce our talents.

The task of the young Wales, British director and fashion photographer, was to translate without reservation of appreciation for the arts and culture of the Maison, who has a clear vision of thinking outside the box, overcoming limits and overcoming barriers, and any obstacle that slows down our lives or our desire to free our hearts.