BitPay has revealed the list of partner merchants that will offer offers for Black Friday shoppers who prefer to pay in cryptocurrencies.

Black Friday or Black Friday was created in the United States in 1961, and referred to the phrase described by police officers to describe the unusual number of people on the streets, mostly shoppers, who bought Christmas gifts on Friday following Thanksgiving in that country.

Taking advantage of this unusual number of buyers on those dates, sellers and store owners competed for customers through discounts. From that date to the present, not only Black Friday continues, but, Thanks to globalization, it has expanded to our countries in Latin America and Spain.

However, another phenomenon has multiplied in our countries since 2009, especially after the coronavirus pandemic and with the arrival of NFT games such as Axie Infinity.

More and more of our co-nationals, and co-regionals, are using cryptocurrencies, either as a method of payment, savings, investment or this time, so as not to miss the Black Friday promotions.

But, even today it is difficult, but not impossible, to find stores that accept cryptocurrencies without much friction as a payment method. So how can I use my crypto to take advantage of these offers?

BitPay and Black Friday

It is that the world’s largest provider of cryptocurrency payment services, BitPay, posted today its annual event on Black Friday where it has revealed the offers that its platform has for this day.

Sonic electronix– Your customers can win an upgrade to the car audio package and a $ 100 gift card. Additionally, Wrist Aficionado offers customers who spend $ 10K, $ 300 site-wide on all products.

Ace jewelers: offers 20% discount on selected products.

Wrist Amateur: it will offer in purchases equal to or greater than $ 10,000, a discount of $ 300 in all products.

Pacsun

Newegg: Newegg will grant a 20% discount on select orders over $ 500.

If you want to know the complete list of promotions go to: https://bitpay.com/directory/black-friday-promos

Source: BitPay.

BitPay, cryptocurrencies and discounts

Like many analysts in the world, BitPay has become aware of the growing user base who want to pay for goods and services with their cryptocurrencies. That is why, although BitPay’s Black Friday has been coming true for years, The team behind the crypto firm has wanted to expand as never before the number of stores in which you can not only spend your crypto, but also obtain unique discounts.

“We are seeing more and more consumers who want to live life within the world of cryptocurrencies. This holiday season again presented us with a great opportunity to support consumers who want to make purchases and merchants who accept payments with cryptocurrencies.”Said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay.

In addition, for the team another important phenomenon is the price increases of cryptocurrencies, since as cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge and Litecoin increase, and there is the possibility of a correction, more and more clients look for ways to liquidate their earnings from having invested in cryptocurrencies in goods and services.

Beyond just discounts

BitPay, a firm founded in 2011 in the United States, offers a host of solutions to help buyers and sellers use cryptocurrencies as part of payment. Such as the Chrome extension, a crypto debit card (exclusively in the US), gift cards and a crypto wallet.

If not, it also accepts more than 12 different cryptocurrencies and tokens such as BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, XRP, BUSD, DAI, ISDC and more. But in addition, it allows the purchase of GiftCards in different stores around the world, from Amazon cards and Delta Airlines cards.

Ready to spend your Satoshis?

