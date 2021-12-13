If in these parties you are looking to take care of the quality of your dishes more than ever in order to protect health and prevent excesses, we will show you the foods that should not be missing in your dishes for a healthier and more satisfying Christmas and we leave 53 recipes to incorporate them.

Fresh fruits: moisturizing, light and concentrated in antioxidants





The Fresh fruits especially those in season will offer us the nutrients that the body needs most at this time of year, being also an alternative to add water to dishes without adding too many calories.

We recommend using pomegranate, persimmon, citrus and others seasonal options, being able to also take advantage of its natural sugars to sweeten various dishes.

Some recommended recipes They are some fresh fruit skewers that we can serve as dessert, a salad with persimmon and pomegranate, ideal to present as a first course or garnish; or other preparations such as a glass of yogurt, strawberries and chia seeds; a strawberry and fresh cheese mousse or avocado truffles perfect to replace typical Christmas sweets, loaded with calories and poor in nutrients.

Vegetables and vegetables of all kinds and colors





Like fruits, vegetables and greens They offer quality nutrients for the body, being an alternative that helps reduce the caloric density of typical Christmas preparations.

Employees fresh and uncooked can be a source of vitamin C and high water content while, in cooked they can be part of various preparations. Thus, we recommend recipes such as a broccoli tree and cauliflower ideal to serve as a starter, a pumpkin cream with black truffle, a watercress and orange salad full of vitamin C, a crunchy red cabbage salad with apple and carrot to accompany another dish. as a garnish or a vegetable terrine with English cream, a zucchini mousse or a beet carpaccio.

Nuts, ideal to take advantage of in sweet and savory dishes





Nuts are ingredients concentrated in quality nutrients for the body and that can contribute to raising satiating power of different dishes

With unsaturated fats beneficial to the body vegetable proteins and lots of fiber, Nuts are perfect both as an aperitif served toasted without more or spicy, but we can also include them in a salad, a carpaccio or sweet dishes such as two-ingredient chocolates, a nougat without added sugar, some polvorones or some healthy gingerbread cookies.

Seeds, to increase the satiating power of the Christmas menu





Similar to nuts, seeds are a source of vegetable protein and fiber that contribute to raising the satiating power of our Christmas menu, also incorporating plant-based calcium and unsaturated fats beneficial for the body, as well as vitamin E and polyphenols with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects on the body.

We can use seeds chia or flax to thicken some preparation and prepare, for example, a chocolate pudding that is perfect as a healthy and satisfying dessert, or we can use toasted seeds to serve as an aperitif or create a crunchy crust on a fish, as well as It is possible to prepare a salad that includes these ingredients and helps to fill us up easily.

Dried or dehydrated fruits, sources of natural sugars





Dried or dehydrated fruits are another quality ingredient that we can add to our table in Christmas to achieve a much healthier, filling and lighter menu.

Because they have lost most of their water content, dried fruits they concentrate vitamins, minerals, fiber and also natural sugars that we can use to sweeten some dishes.

Thus, we can prepare some chocolate balls with apricots and orange; some sweet and very healthy bars or, we can prepare a salad that incorporates these quality ingredients easily.

Fish and shellfish, for healthy proteins and fats





Both fish and shellfish are ingredients that we recommend incorporating into the menu at the end of the year parties, since they offer quality proteins for the body and in some cases, they incorporate beneficial fats how is omega 3; especially if we choose a blue fish or with a high fat content.

We can employ fish to make a main course as well as to prepare starters or appetizers, and the same goes for the seafood.

Thus, we can make a prawn cocktail for the appetizer or some clams a la marinera as well as we can prepare a fish soup, some prawns sautéed with spices, a quick mousse of tuna and anchovies, some mussels with mustard; or main dishes such as a hake in green sauce, a salmon baked in papillote, a bream in Marseille, a Wellington fish muslin or a roasted sea bass with root vegetables.

Pure cocoa without sugar or chocolate with a high degree of purity





Chocolate is never lacking on the Christmas table, especially starring in desserts and sweets. However, if we are looking for a healthier and more satisfying Christmas, we advise choosing pure cocoa with no added sugar or a chocolate with a high degree of purity No free or added sugars.

With these ingredients we can prepare tasty and nutritious dishes with polyphenols and antioxidants such as a chocolate nougat, a chocolate, avocado and banana cream with dates, some chocolate and avocado cupcakes, some microwave chocolate fitness cakes, a vegan chocolate pudding, or some very easy-to-make vegan truffles.

Fresh cheese, a source of quality protein and low fat





To obtain proteins of high biological value and increase the satiating power of our dishes without adding saturated fats in high proportions, we recommend the incorporation of fresh cheese in its solid or shake format to prepare various dishes.

We can use this ingredient replacing cream for some preparations, and achieve a great improvement in the nutritional quality of the Christmas menu.

So with fresh cheese we can make some glasses of cream cheese, tapenade and cherry tomatoes for the appetizer, some glasses of cream cheese and strawberries for dessert, a mousse of strawberries and fresh cheese, a few glasses of quark cheese, fig compote without sugar and almonds or some endives stuffed with salmon, cheese and avocado recommended for a healthy snack.

Greek yogurt or plain yogurt without sugar





Like queso fresco, Greek yogurt, or plain yogurt, both without added sugar, are great ingredients. to add quality protein with little fat to our dishes, and thus increase their satiating power.

With yoghurt we can prepare some glasses of yogurt and cheese with raspberry sauce, a salad of grilled buds with avocado and goat yogurt, some glasses of yogurt, strawberries and chia seeds with crunchy oats ideal for dessert, some glasses of yogurt Greek curry with vegetable sticks for the appetizer or, a creamy salad or yogurt raita with radishes, spinach and cabbage that is perfect as a healthy starter.

These are the ingredients that cannot be missing in your Christmas dishes if you want to achieve a healthier and more satisfying menu and 53 recipes to put into practice at New Year’s Eve dinners.

Image | Direct to the Palate, iStock and Jumpstory