Gastronomy is a fundamental part of Mexican culture and its identity. Because of this, it has been recognized worldwide; Such is the case that, on November 16, 2010, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared it Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in recognition of their creativity, diversity and significance.

In addition, in 2016, a decree establishing that date was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) as the National Day of Mexican Gastronomy, in order to preserve the cultural heritage and promote the cultural development of the country, as well as boost its natural wealth to place Mexico as a world-class destination. The text indicates that Secretaries of Culture and Tourism they will take the necessary actions to implement it.

Our traditional cuisine includes agricultural activities, ritual practices, ancient practical knowledge, culinary techniques, and ancestral community customs and modes of behavior, according to UNESCO.

Some of the elements that compose it are: corn, beans and chili; in addition to unique cultivation methods of its kind, such as the milpa (cultivation by rotation of corn and other plants, with slashing and burning of the land) and the chinampa (artificial islet of cultivation in lake areas); culinary preparation procedures such as nixtamalization (husking of corn with lime water to increase its nutritional value); and special utensils, such as metates and stone mortars.

This activity, in addition to the indigenous ingredients and the ancestral practices mentioned, helps to preserve the traditions of the communities, to maintain their historical legacy, as well as to develop their economy. For these reasons, it is necessary to recognize and promote it.

In this context, it is worth mentioning that on September 29 the Cencalli Museum “Casa del Maíz y la Cultura Alimentaria” was inaugurated in the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, its objective is to show the general public the food biodiversity, technique, art and the culture that revolves around the ancestral and contemporary culinary knowledge of our country.

