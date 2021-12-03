Video games are not exactly a cheap hobby, but there are many ways to save and find interesting offers. We can regularly download free games or an unbeatable price. There are also many digital stores like Xtralife with significant discounts that you cannot miss. On this occasion, Kingdom Hearts III is available for 4.99 euros, a game that normally it costs 29.99 euros. Here we tell you about this offer in detail.

It is a unique opportunity to purchase the standard edition of Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 with a considerable discount. Right now it only costs 4.99 euros at Xtralife and more units will arrive in December, according to the description. This supposes a 83 percent discount above its regular price, so the RPG is worth buying for that amount. In total you could save 25 euros And it makes a great gift for any PlayStation 4 gamer.

Kingdom Hearts III for PS4 for only 5 euros

Once again the protagonist of this story is Sora who will be accompanied by his inseparable Disney friends: Donald and Goofy. The game begins by remembering the final scenes from Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth By Sleep -A Fragmentary Passage. And, although it is advisable to play the previous titles, the truth is that you can play Kingdom Hearts III without knowing the whole story. You can take advantage of the Xtralife offer to buy the game on PS4.

Here you will find many worlds inspired by Disney movies like the Kingdom of Corona (Tangled), Monstropolis (Monsters SA) or Arendelle (Frozen). These details make it a more accessible role-playing game than others for children who are beginning to try video games, since the title is recommended for over 12 years. If you are interested in this offer, you can also get Kingdom Hearts III and Sora’s Pixel Pals lamp for 9.99 euros.