Mainly this is the reason why to miss this occasion would be crazy, since, with a discount of more than 150 euros its price is set at 310 euros . An amount that is totally worth paying for this device.

This OPPO smartphone hit the market with a base price of 469 euros . A coherent figure considering that we are talking about a mid-range with a high soul.

What do you want? OPPO gives it to you

The phone in question is the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G. Without a doubt, a very full in several respects it is close to being called high-end. Given its discounted price, it is extremely difficult to resist its features.

If this OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G is characterized by something, it is by outperform in all its sections. From beginning to end. Starting with its design, which has a matte finish, but shiny, thus avoiding fingerprints.

As far as the screen is concerned, it is accompanied by panels AMOLED, as usual in terminals with that price. This brings with it a refresh rate of 90 Hz that allows a considerable fluidity in the animations. Their 180 Hz speed response.

In terms of power, it does not fall short, far from it, quite the opposite. Processor Snapdragon 765G provides the smartphone with the possibility of launching any application at a considerable quality. If we add to this its 8 GB RAM, the result is an efficiency of ten. Not to mention that it allows 5G connectivity.

The battery is the strong point of this device, not because of its autonomy, which is not bad at all, but could be better, but because of its 65W fast charge. With it you can fully charge your phone in about 40 minutes.

Finally, its triple camera system offers remarkable images, especially in the case of main sensor, although its front camera leaves a lot to be desired for a mobile of similar properties. Still, you’re crazy if you don’t think about getting it.