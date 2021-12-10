The matches of the first division of Chinese soccer will be played behind closed doors to reduce the risks of contagion of the covid-19 before the celebration of the Winter Olympic Games that take place in February in Beijing.

The decision is motivated “by the current situation of prevention and control of covid-19, to protect public health,” the Chinese Super League (CSL) explained in a statement on Thursday night.

The league resumes in China on Sunday after a four-month hiatus for national team players to focus on qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

At the beginning of 2021, tens of thousands of spectators were able to enjoy the return of the first division on the fields, after the suspension of the competition in 2020 due to the epidemic.

The CSL will determine at a later date when fans can return to the stadiums, depending on how the situation with covid-19 evolves.

China, where covid-19 appeared at the end of 2019, managed to control the pandemic based on radical restrictive measures such as putting entire regions in quarantine, decreeing confinements and the almost total closure of borders.

But in recent months sporadic outbreaks have appeared, so the authorities are making an effort to eradicate the risks of contagion before the Games.

Only people residing in China will be able to attend the Winter Olympics. Athletes will be confined to a “green zone” from which they will not be able to get out, and will have to undergo daily tests. Those not vaccinated will have to maintain a three-week quarantine upon arrival in China.

