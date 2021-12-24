12-24-2021 Image of Camp Nou, FC Barcelona stadium, empty SPORTS FCB



BARCELONA, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

The open-door training session for the first team of FC Barcelona scheduled for Monday, January 3 at 11:00, initially scheduled at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, will finally take place at the Camp Nou to comply with health measures.

As announced by the Blaugrana club, the training with the public will finally take place at the Camp Nou to ensure that the different groups among the fans who attend maintain the required social distance in the current times of pandemic.

As of this Friday, the sale of tickets for the Camp Nou opens and all those fans who want to attend can buy their tickets for the grandstand area, at a single price of 3 euros.

The proceeds from this training will be to help the FC Barcelona Foundation in its ‘Robot Project’ of the Foundation’s Pediatric Emotional Well-being Program, which helps seriously ill and hospitalized children to visit the Museum and Camp Nou through of a remote-controlled robot.

Members will be able to get a maximum of six tickets at a price of 3 euros through the ‘fcbarcelona.cat’ website, without management fees. Fans and the general public will be able to buy a total of 6 tickets at a price of 3 euros.