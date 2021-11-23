As soon as we get lost, an alarm sounds to remind us that new free games are arriving, ready to join our libraries. This is the case of Amazon Prime Gaming, which this month has offered us one of the best batches we can remember, with Control Ultimate Edition or Rise of the Tomb Raider among the works.

Now, it is the turn of the December batch, which is also a good one. The process to get up to nine games will be to have an active Amazon Prime subscription, which will make them yours for free. All games are redeemable on PC, in the different digital stores. You can claim the codes through this link from December 1.

If you do not have a subscription to the service, you can always benefit from the 30-day free trial that you can activate here. You can still get the works for the month of November, so don’t waste your time and go for them.

As you read a few lines ago, they are nine games to enjoy. Topping off we have Frostpunk, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Journey to the Savage Planet. Of course, other cosmetic or virtual currency benefits are also included for games like Apex Legends or Genshin Impact. This is the full list of titles: