MADRID, 26 (EUROPA PRESS)

Athletic Club has saved a point this Friday against Granada in San Mamés (2-2) at the start of the fifteenth day of LaLiga Santander, a result that does not allow Marcelino García Toral’s men to approach the continental positions and that prevents to the Nasrid set to move away the descent.

The momentum of the ‘lions’ in the first minutes was soon translated into 1-0, when Iker Muniain took advantage of an error by Montoro in the exit of the ball to serve back for the arrival of Raúl García, who beat Maximiano ( min.10).

Also in his first dangerous occasion, the painting of Robert Moreno found himself with the goal; Darwin Machís, after receiving from Jorge Molina, dribbled to Lekue and found himself with the tie thanks to a crossed shot against which Unai Simón could do nothing (min.25).

Less than ten minutes later, the Nasrid managed to turn the game around in a counterattack that Molina successfully culminated after collecting the rebound of a first shot from Machís (min.34). Only the injury of Germán, replaced by Abraham, clouded the good reaction of the Andalusian team in the first half.

The setbacks, however, did not abandon the visitors in a second half in which Machís also left injured. The crossbar destroyed two clear chances for Raúl García and Luis Suárez, and it had to be the stick that joined forces with Athletic; Iñaki Williams won a heads-up against Maximiano but Abraham took the goal line, although the ball hit the post to bounce off the Nasrid goalkeeper and enter the goal (min.82).

The Portuguese goalkeeper was able to make up with two worthwhile saves against Muniain, and the scoreboard no longer moved, despite the fact that Bilbao finished with ten due to the expulsion in the discount of Iñigo Martínez. With this, those of Marcelino García Toral (20) link their fifth day without winning and remain three points behind Europe, while the Grenadinistas (12) stop a streak of two consecutive defeats, although they manage only two units over the zone of decline.