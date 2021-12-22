We are what we eat, and our body reflects that correct or incorrect diet. What foods affect our brain?

A few months ago we talked about the foods that improve concentration and memory, and today we are going to look at those that produce the opposite effect.

According to nutritional psychiatrist and Harvard University professor Uma Naidoo, there are foods that reduce concentration and impair memory.

Explain in CNBC, via Business Insider, this is because alter gut bacteria triggering metabolic processes and brain inflammation that impair the performance of the brain.

It is important to reduce the consumption of these foods as much as possible.

We should also avoid them when we are carrying out tasks that require concentration or learning, such as studying, demanding work, etc.

Added sugars

The added sugars that carry many industrial products, are associated with increased glucose in the brain, which reduces its performance.

They are in pastries or soft drinks, but also in other foods that are not so obvious, such as canned tomato sauce.

It is important reduce these refined sugars as much as possible.

Fried foods

Fried foods add flavor to food, but also calories, saturated fat, and other harmful substances.

A British study with more than 18,000 people showed that people who have diets rich in fried foods, they get worse scores in college or university.

Another study on 715 discovered that fried foods promote depression.



Bread with flour and refined cereals

White bread, made from grain or refined flour that has been stripped of nutrients, produces spikes in blood sugar which can lead to disease.

This nutritionist psychiatrist recommends eat bread made from grain and whole wheat flour.

Alcohol

The French Institute of Health followed 9,087 people for 23 years to check how alcohol was related to dementia.

Likewise, its harmful effects on memory have been proven, to the point of forgetting entire times when you drink a lot.

Nitrates

They are used as a preservative and color enhancer in meats and cold cuts.

A recent study has checked the relationship between nitrates and depression.

If you avoid these foods you will have a healthier and stronger brain that will concentrate more easily, and will perform at its best when you need it.