We know that high blood uric acid can cause joint inflammation and promote painful gout attacks. As the uric acid derives from the metabolism of purines that can be found in variable amounts in food, we tell you what they are the foods that I can consume freely if I have high uric acid in my blood because they have less than 10 mg of purines per 100 grams.

Among the foods with lower purine content that we should not restrict in a hypopurine diet that aims to reduce uric acid levels in the blood we find:

White breads and cookies (here you can find a selection of our homemade sugar-free cookie recipes)

Cereals and their derivatives: rice, flour, pasta, noodles … (and 25 healthy pasta recipes to enjoy it)

Cheese: smoothie cheese is always a good option, and here are 11 fitness recipes that include it among their ingredients.

Cream, custards, custard, butter and margarine

Eggs: do you know what is the healthiest way to cook eggs? And the least healthy? Here they are, ordered from best to worst.

Oils in general: here you can learn about the different types of oils, their properties and benefits

Fruits in general: anytime, anywhere

Jellies

Milk and derivatives: milk is not essential, it is our diet, but you can take it if you like

Olives, gherkins and pickles – these are among our favorite appetizers

Vegetables except asparagus, spinach, broccoli which should be eaten in moderation

As you can see, our diet in case of having the uric acid high in blood must be based on carbohydrates and non-meat proteins, that is, the proteins must derive mostly from dairy and eggs that are free of purines but have the same quality as those of meats.

Fruits and vegetables in general can be consumed freely, except for some vegetables such as those named that have a higher content of purines than the rest that do not reach 10 mg per 100 grams.

