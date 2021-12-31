A recent investigation of Reuters has, once again, put the focus on the conditions in which the employees of Foxconn work, a factory where iPhones are assembled.

According to this report, a group of Indian workers has made known the problems they faced daily and that ended up closing the plant due to a protest in which more than 250 employees participated.

At first, it was assumed that the conditions in the factory would be different, since there was space to house 250,000 employees with monthly salaries of $ 140, an offer that caught people’s attention.

However, no one imagined that, once inside, what would happen would be one of their worst experiences, because, according to what said media reports, the employees work in the midst of major drainage problems, food poisoning, among others that, of one way or another, they threatened his health.

It is not the first time that Apple has been involved in a controversy of this type, since on different occasions several workers have disclosed the precarious conditions in which they were forced to work, with long and stressful working hours, physical abuse and psychological, among other practices that ended up damaging their own mental health.

The case of Foxconn, in India, is different, since, initially, the factory had decided to employ only women from rural areas under the argument that they are less likely to unionize and protest because many of them are heads of family.

Furthermore, since the female employees lived in remote areas from the factory, they had been allocated bedrooms in order to facilitate their movements on working days.

The situation reached its limit on the day that several of them were taken to the hospital after having eaten rotten food, a fact that was picked up by the Reuters agency and other local media.

Finally, on December 17, a massive protest was held which, in the end, ended up being repressed by members of the said country’s police; However, once the case reached Apple, the apple company decided to stop production and begin to review what was happening.

Foxconn is a Taiwan company that manufactures electronic products and the main manufacturers of the iPhone, but the workers worked in a context in which they did not have the minimum optimal conditions to do so: food with worms, bathrooms without water, Overcrowded bedrooms and no health precautions are just some of the conditions in which they went to work every day.

So far, as reported by Reuters, investigations are continuing in the area and, in fact, the government itself has required Foxconn to ensure the living and working conditions of its employees.

