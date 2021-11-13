

11/13/2021



With the championship already decided in the queen category where Fabio Quartararo took the title of World Champion in San Marino, eyes are on Valentino Rossi who reaches his last career as a MotoGP rider after announcing his retirement.

Marc Márquez is still injured and will miss the Valencian event while the rest of the Spanish on the grid, Joan Mir, Alex Rins, Pol and Aleix Espargaró, Alex Marquez, Maverick Viñales and Iker Lecuona, they will fight to be on the podium in a circuit that they know perfectly.