

Dec 04, 2021 at 20:15 CET



Spain faces the second World Cup event against the People’s Republic of China. The Warriors They will seek their second win after sealing the victory against Argentina 29-13.

Live the game live and online with all the statistics and the result up to the minute.

From here you can follow today, live, the game with SPORT. If you can’t view it correctly, click HERE.

The meeting will start at 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, December 4 at the Torrevieja headquarters and will continue its journey in Group H against Austria.