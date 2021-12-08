One of the most special moments of this month and also of the year is approaching. The Game Awards 2021, the awards gala for the best video games of the year, will take place at dawn on Thursday 9 to Friday 10 December from 01:30 a.m. in Spain, being able to check the schedule in the rest of the countries by clicking here, and the best thing is that you can follow it live with us.

For this special occasion we have wanted to open once again our official page of events that we will activate tomorrow. From it you can watch the live streaming of the gala along with our own comments that we will leave in real time, although you can also join us via twitter and from the cover of VidaExtra, where there will be all the news with what is happening and what is presented.

How could it be otherwise, The Game Awards 2021 will be presented by Geoff Keighley, who already warmed up a few weeks ago by revealing that 40 to 50 video games will parade throughout the night, including some about which we will know some novelty and others never seen so far.

Among so much surprise, some of the winning titles at this year’s awards will also be confirmed from time to time, whose list of nominees was also indicated not long ago. Along with all this we will see live musical performances, such as Sting and Imagine Dragons, and something that we are also happy to know is that there will be an audience in person, respecting all the security measures and sanitary protocols.

Who will not make an appearance is Activision Blizzard, since Geoff Keighley has rejected his assistance because of the stir that has been forming in the company over the last few weeks. On the other hand, on the other side of the scale we have the guarantee that there will be several very important bombings and also something related to the next additions to Xbox Game Pass in its version for PC.

In total The Game Awards 2021 is expected to have a duration of three and a half hours, so a very intense night full of announcements, trailers and prizes awaits us, so we recommend that you do not miss the appointment and join us in this event that aims to be memorable.