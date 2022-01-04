Mercedes kicks off the new year 2022 in style. The signature of the star will present the Mercedes VISION EQXX in just a few minutes from the new edition of CES in Las Vegas. The great electronics fair dresses up to see in society the concept car that anticipates the future electric model that will offer 1000 kilometers of autonomy.

Today, the Mercedes EQS is the only model of the star brand capable of offering a maximum range of close to 700 kilometers on a single charge. Specifically, it can offer no less than 680 kilometers, a figure that more than one customer interested in buying an electric car would like to have in a lower category model.

But for many it is not enough, and Mercedes has been working for months on a cutting-edge electric, a highly aerodynamic concept car that will mark a before and after in its history. Its about Mercedes VISION EQXX, the advance of the future model that will offer a maximum autonomy in electric mode of 1000 kilometers, and that it is about to be presented live and be the first to find out all its secrets.

The Mercedes VISION EQXX anticipates the brand’s electric futures

The luxury manufacturer aims to establish itself as the standard of the most advanced technology, so the VISION EQXX is called to be the one that breaks barriers and schemes, a technology demonstrator to the competition that maximum efficiency will be possible in all terms. For now, the German brand has not given great details about this concept prototype, but it is known that it is based on a future electric car platform in which the most sophisticated software will take full control.

The VISION EQXX will discover what Mercedes has been working on for years, new powertrains with more powerful and efficient electric motors, as well as state-of-the-art batteries, and the lightweight materials as sophisticated as sustainable, especially for chassis and body construction. The aim is to maintain high levels of safety and rigidity, while alleviating the significant burden of weight. A role in which design is also key, and the teasers have realized this, so it is expected a more aerodynamic silhouette than the EQS, whose drag coefficient is only 0.20x.

Mercedes has dropped data in the different advances that exceed any expectation, and almost that are practically impossible to materialize. Traveling 1,000 kilometers is possible in practice, but it is hard to believe that there is an electrician on the market that, with this credential, is capable of offering such performance an average consumption in the single digits in kWh per 100 kilometers. Very interesting details that, in just a few minutes, we will know first-hand.