Make yourself comfortable because, in just a few minutes, you will be able to witness first-hand the European debut of the Skoda Karoq Facelift 2022. The Czech brand will present the renewed compact SUV revealing the most modern exterior and interior image, and all the interesting novelties in terms of equipment .

The Skoda Karoq It is one of the most important models of the Czech firm, a true insignia that represents the brand in the compact segment. This is demonstrated and confirmed by its sales figures with more than half a million units since its launch on the market. The reason why Skoda has spent more than a year and a half in testing for a simple facelift.

And we know that those responsible for the brand have not only sought a “pretty face”, but an evolved design with greater appeal, which we will see on the front face. Some changes that will be discreet, despite having a new Kodiaq-style daytime running light signature, new grille inspired by the Enyaq iV and a revised bumper. Skoda stylists have kept the second smallest projector under the main headlights that make the Karoq so special.

From behind, the changes are much simpler, since it practically affects the lampshade of the pilots who continue to count with LED technology and with the characteristic “C” shape. However, they will shine brighter and clearer. Some improvements that will also be found inside. The firm has attacked the weak points, which are the plastic materials of the dashboard, and the textiles of the seats, betting on higher quality ones.

They have renewed upholstery, colors and combinations, a new steering wheel has been added and a revamped infotainment system, with easier and faster operation. What’s more, the facilities structure is maintained but the entire provision has been revised facing one of them, now with the Full LED headlights and the standard digital instrument panel. The new Karoq will also offer an updated range of smart “Simply Clever” solutions that the brand is accustomed to, and one of the key issues in the commercial success of its models.

Skoda has also revised the compact SUV’s engine range. It is the only plane in which there will be no major improvements, especially in terms of performance or power. The Czech brand has applied various improvements and optimizations to provide greater efficiency, especially reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, a supply of gasoline and diesel, and that will not stand out for including a plug-in hybrid.