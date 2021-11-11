The most anticipated moment has come for the Japanese brand. In just a few minutes, the new Subaru Solterra will be unveiled as a world first that you can follow live with us. A new generation electric crossover, which will be sold in 2022, standing out for its avant-garde design, power and a high maximum autonomy.

The Subaru solterra is about to be unveiled, a true world first that the Japanese firm has developed in close collaboration with Toyota. A crossover with a very advanced design that you can be one of the first to discover, along with all its details in the online presentation that we offer you in a few minutes.

A zero emissions model that comes in an SUV format and that, like the also new Toyota bZ4X, stands out for a really striking and avant-garde exterior style. A breath of fresh air in the Subaru range, which differs perfectly from combustion models. Shod on large alloy wheels, the Solterra exudes elegance with very sharp lines with very angular shapes predominating on the entire outer perimeter, including also in the design of the headlights and taillights.

Follow live the world presentation of the new Subaru Solterra

The Subaru Solterra, a new electric SUV of world production

A more modern philosophy that has also been transferred to the interior, where advanced technology completely dominates the cabin. Subaru has already advanced the design of the dashboard where the minimalism is presented in a more than pure state. It is the large touch screen in the center console the one that captures all the attention, practically arranged vertically and extended to the central tunnel with a touch panel.

A more luxurious atmosphere in which space is one of the great qualities of the new Subaru Solterra, with a completely flat floor, despite the fact that between the front seats it retains a tunnel that is rather a storage and support structure. One of the important novelties of the new e-TGNA platform special for electric cars that Toyota has lent to Subaru.

The Subaru Solterra, which will usher in a new era in Subaru history when it ships in 2022, will be offered in different powertrain configurations, with a front electric motor or two units and all-wheel drive, and with a battery that will offer up to 450 kilometers maximum autonomy. Some specifications and data that will be confirmed in just a few minutes.