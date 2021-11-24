The presentation of the new Ford Ranger 2022 is a matter of minutes. The new pick-up of the blue oval brand will be unveiled in an official event that you can follow online, being one of the first to know about it. A completely new generation coming to Europe, with a sportier design, efficient engines and an arsenal of technology.

The Ford Ranger 2022 is about to be unveiled, so you can be one of the first to know the new pick-up of the brand with the blue oval if you follow our online presentation. A model that is all a reference in the pick-up segment, with more and more prominence, and that will arrive with a series of very powerful arguments to revolutionize its rivals.

We have seen dozens of spy photos of the new ranger, tested in different regions of the world, straddling Europe and the United States. Camouflaged Ranger prototypes that have barely revealed great detail, but a notable influence on the design of the front end inspired by that of the older brother, the new F-150. A higher front, with large headlights that present a new ‘C’ shaped daytime running light signature, along with a generously sized grill.

Follow live the presentation of the new Ford Ranger 2022 with Motor.es

The new generation of Ford Ranger has been developed by Ford’s South African division, where it will also be manufactured for the European continent. And one of its most outstanding features is that it will only be offered with a double cabin. At least, it is one of the details in which all the spy photos have coincided, without any trace of the most common simple cabin. An indication that the brand has conceived the pick-up not only for professionals, but also for a more familiar role.

And which means that it will also offer a five-seater interior capacity, with advanced technology. For now, his interior is a secret that we will see in the world debut in a few minutes, but he promises not to give up anything; nor in the comfort, connectivity or driving assistants. The new Ranger will come with highly efficient gasoline and diesel engines, depending on the markets. In Europe, a pair of 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel blocks with 10-speed automatic transmission is expected.

The new 2022 Ford Ranger will be sold in more than 180 countries, confirmed by the manufacturer itself, and with a new driving dynamics adjusted based on the experience of the outgoing generation customers. A model more capable that will be expanded with other more radical options throughout 2023.