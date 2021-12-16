The new KIA Carens will debut in just a few minutes. A model that, after four generations on sale in Europe as a very familiar minivan, has been transformed into an attractive SUV. The firm has taken advantage of the pull of a very special name for a model that has the difficult mission of motorizing the Indian market.

The new KIA Carens is one step away from being presented. In just a few minutes, you will be able to see the new model into which the minivan that more than three years ago left the European market, completely blinded by SUVs, has been transformed. Now, the South Korean manufacturer has decided to rescue the commercial name of one of the most successful models of the brand for a totally different bet.

The truth is that of the new model that will be sold exclusively in India, hardly the commercial name remains, since the rest is absolutely unpublished. The Korean has been seen in some teasers, sketches and official previews revealing a much more striking, modern and avant-garde designKIA does not care in the least that the target market is one of the so-called emerging markets, so these special qualities will also serve to win over the customers of the new Carens.

The new Carens has adopted the best-selling format in the world, that of the SUV, with a series of elegant and sporty stylistic characteristics. Despite its contained proportions, the new model will have three rows of seats and up to seven seats in a very comfortable interior and with the most advanced connectivity technology and comfort solutions. This has been seen in the official sketches of the interior, with a touch screen of up to 10.25 inches occupying the center of the dashboard.

Aesthetically, it presents very special details such as the floating roof or the new front and rear image. Head-on, the new Carens follows the line of divided headlamps, with a new light signature running through the top and the thin center grille area, while the main crossover and highway functions are arranged at a lower level, at the ends of the bumper. In the back, too will offer a new design, and with some influence of the new KIA EV6

will be marketed in India from spring 2022, with a range of engines from gasoline and diesel that will meet India’s new CO2 emission standards. A pair of blocks of four cylinders and both of four cylinders and 1.5 liters with 115 CV will animate the model, with 6-speed manual transmission or the new iMT intelligent manual.