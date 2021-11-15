It has been a long time since the distant 15th of November 2001, one of the most important dates in the history of the industry. The US market welcomed the first xbox, Microsoft’s first serious attempt at the video game industry. The rest is history.

Now, the company celebrates today, November 15, the 20th anniversary of that date. For this, the Xbox Anniversary Celebration starting at 7:00 p.m., Spanish time (12: 00h in CDMX), with different news for the brand.

What can we expect from this event? The truth is that secrecy has surrounded Microsoft in this regard, although they have given a clue. There will be no new game reveals, so we can forget to see an unexpected bombshell.

Of course, from the company they talk about “We will recall all the memories that we have shared with the Xbox community. “The truth is that the latest movements in Xbox 360 titles indicate that new backward compatible works will be added to the Xbox Series X / S catalog.