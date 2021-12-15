Throughout 2021 Nintendo has left us with a few essential games on Nintendo Switch, to which we must add numerous indies, which have always played a leading role in the hybrid console of the great N. That is why the company has wanted to carry out a new indie world, the last of the year.

As we already told you yesterday, it will be broadcast this afternoon from 6:00 p.m. in Spain (11:00 am in CDMX) and of course we invite you to join us to see it live. Although here you will be able to see the broadcast as soon as it begins, in VidaExtra we will publish news with everything that is being shown together with an extensive compilation.

The new Indie World will follow the same example as previous editions and therefore the only thing we will see is The next indies that will go on sale on Nintendo Switch over the next few weeks and months. All this over 20 minutes, the estimated duration of the event.

The titles that will parade in the presentation are a mystery, but there is no doubt that one of the most popular is once again Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is about time its release date is confirmed. In any case, we will be attentive to discover what more surprises will occur.