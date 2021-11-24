If you’ve ever imagined how great it would be to be able to make money with your favorite video games, this interests you. And is that Fold AR is a new augmented reality game, where you can win small amounts of Bitcoin.

The game was created by Niantic –The developer of Pokémon Go– in conjunction with the Fold finance company, which is dedicated, among other things, to the issuance of cryptographic debit cards.

The central theme of the game, found within the Fold application, is cryptocurrency and its dynamics revolves around the metaphor of “mining” Bitcoin. Here, Players have to find binary code cubes and tap on them, like Minecraft blocks, until they reveal a prize.

The awards include Bitcoin in the denomination of Satoshis, a very small unit that is currently worth around 1/20 of a penny on the dollar. They also include power-ups for Fold, which already gamifies card purchases through an app that lets you spin a wheel and earn Bitcoin rewards.

Unlike other Niantic games, such as Pokémon Go, Fold AR is not currently in a world full of virtual locations that correspond to real-world locations. Instead, the game generates a space block between 30 centimeters and just over 15 meters away from the player, which is updated every 10 minutes, reflecting the actual mining rate of Bitcoin.

The development team expects to release other features early next year, including a multiplayer system, similar to the one geocaching, which allows you to hide Bitcoin for your friends to find, as well as some type of non-fungible token, or NFT, based on Bitcoin.

A) Yes, Fold AR is part of a trend called “play to win” that gives players rewards in cryptocurrencies, rather than just virtual in-game currencies..