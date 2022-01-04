If we walk through the tropical forests of the islands of Java or Borneo it is possible that we see flocks of a curious mixture between a plane and a butterfly flying among the vegetation. However, these curious little airplanes are not insects or gadgets devised by humans. Actually, it’s about seeds. More specifically from seeds of borneo liana (Alsomitra macrocarpa), also known as java cucumber.

This plant, of the pumpkin family, has several peculiarities; but, without a doubt, what most attracts her attention are her flying seeds. They look like engineering devices, but they’re really just nature’s work. In fact, throughout history it has happened the other way around, since they have been the engineers and inventors those who have noticed them to try to emulate them. It is not something isolated. The observation of flying animals is more than common for the development of drones and other flight devices. In plants, on the other hand, it is not so common.

Unfortunately, the scientists who tried to copy the Borneo vine did not always succeed. And it is that, no matter how much we try to imitate it, nature leads us million years of advantage.

The curious flying seeds of the Borneo liana

The Borneo liana is characteristic of the tropical forests of the Malay Archipelago and the Indonesian Islands.

It has the typical appearance of lianas, but with the peculiarity of its fruits, bell-shaped and the approximate size of a soccer ball.

The Borneo liana is characteristic of the tropical forests of the Malay Archipelago and the Indonesian islands

Inside can contain up to 400 seeds, which are released when ripe. In other plants, animals come into play here, such as some insects or birds, or weather phenomena, such as the wind, which are responsible for transporting them.

However, the Borneo liana does not need anything, since it is the seeds themselves that move through the forest in search of new places to germinate. They do it thanks to their bracts. These are the small leaf-like structures that are sometimes found surrounding the outermost part of the flowers. In the case of Borneo liana seeds, when the bracts mature they dry out and curve slightly, acquiring an aerodynamic shape that transforms them into a kind of airplane wing. Thus, the seeds can glide, stop and even accelerate, traveling long distances.

Engineering inspiration

An interesting thing about the seeds of the Borneo liana is that, despite having no moving parts, they can fly from several different ways. Broadly speaking, they present two types of flight: helical fall and fungoid oscillation. The latter consists of the seeds rising, stopping, falling slightly and rising again. It is a process that allows them to gain acceleration little by little and, in addition, to stay in the air for longer, making the transport of seeds more efficient. Finally, these are scattered on the ground in a circle of up to 6 meters wide.

The process of fungoid oscillation has historically attracted the attention of aeronautical engineers. For this reason, some took as a model the Borneo liana seeds to try to develop flying ships.

The two forms of flight of the Borneo liana are the helical fall and the fungoid oscillation.

This is the case of the Austrian Igo Etrich. In the early days of aviation, he bought one of the gliders developed in the 19th century by the German Otto Lilienthal. He was surprised by its flight ability, but also disappointed by its fast loss of stability facing the wind. In fact, during one of the tests he carried out on him, a draft of air blew him away and he had to be admitted to the hospital.

Upon discharge, he decided to seek more stable flight methods based on nature. This is how he came to a curious plant from Indonesia, whose seeds, apparently, were capable of flying in a very stable way without any complex mechanism. He was fascinated and did his best to get hold of some of those seeds for testing. It verified that, indeed, the wind conditions did not matter, when they launched they made a flight in a spin, and then they began to glide and lose altitude very slowly, without destabilizing.

Led by the same intuition, another engineer, the Irishman John william dunne, also carried out tests with Borneo liana seeds. However, he found that they did have a limitation: They were not directionally stable.

In nature the plant does not need to be. However, while the mechanism could not be copied as is, it was a great inspiration to these and other scientists. In the same way that afterwards they have been the flight of bats or that of bees. And it is that nature is full of wings to copy. The funny thing is that, sometimes, they are in the place where you least expect it.