According to what is published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, passengers traveling from Mexico’s Benito Juárez International Airport must pay up to 6.2% more for the Airport Use Fee, better known as TUA.

The TUA is a fee charged by airlines to cover all services that involve the use of the airport in question. In the case of the AICM, 2022 will arrive with an increase in the TUA for both domestic and international flights.

As stipulated by the authorities, the TUA that will be applied at the Benito Juárez Mexico City International Airport from January 1 to December 31, 2022 will be $ 26.02 for domestic flights and $ 49.41 for international flights.

During 2021, the TUA for flights within the national territory was 24.50 dollars, for which the increase was 1.52 dollars, for 2022.

The increase was larger in the case of international travel, as it went from costing 46.52 dollars, in 2021, to 49.41 dollars in 2022. This is equivalent to an increase of 6.2% or 62 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

The TUA is expressed in dollars of the United States of America and that, on a monthly basis, the AICM will determine its equivalent in Mexican pesos “using the monthly average of the exchange rate that the Bank of Mexico publishes in the Official Journal of the Federation .

The TUA usually represents between 30 and 50% of the total cost of a travel ticket, for which it is expected that the increases will impact the final price for users.