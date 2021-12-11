FLUX, SFP and Badger DAO rise despite Bitcoin price falling to $ 47,000

The year-round mantra that the cryptocurrency market would see a peak in December has proven to be a failure so far and for the past week, most cryptocurrencies have been under selling pressure and Bitcoin (BTC) is finding it difficult to trade. trade above USD 47,000.

Having said that, not all bad news for crypto holders on Friday as various altcoins have managed to post double digit gains due to new protocol change announcements and improvements.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the biggest winners in the last 24 hours were from Flux (Flux), SafePal (SFP) and Badger DAO (Badger).

FLUX benefits from the “Binance bump”

Flux is a GPU mineable proof-of-work protocol whose objective is to create a scalable decentralized infrastructure in the cloud for web 3.0 applications.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS ™ data and NewsQuakes ™ alerts began to detect a bullish outlook for FLUX on December 9., before the recent price hike.

The VORTECS ™ score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and trading activity. Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. FLUX price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the system NewsQuake ™ issued an alert for FLUX on December 9, less than an hour before the price began to rise 150% the following day.

The announcement that helped trigger the rapid rise in the price of FLUX was a notification that Binance would list the FLUX token on its platform. Shortly after this announcement, the price of FLUX reached a new all-time high of $ 4.01.

SafePal adds support for nine new networks

The project SafePal is a cryptocurrency hardware and software wallet solution for investors who have assets on the Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Tron network.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, After hitting a low of $ 1.55 on December 6, SFP’s price rose 45.84% to hit a daily high of $ 2.27 on December 10, while its 24-hour trading volume soared 50% to 158 million dollars.

4-hour chart of the SFP / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The strength of SFP is due to the fact that the project has released an updated version of its wallet application and has added support for Cardano, Nervos Network, Avalanche, Fantom, HECO Chain, Songbird, BOBA Network, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

Badger DAO prepares to reactivate its smart contracts

Badger DAO is an autonomous decentralized open source organization focused on building products and infrastructures that increase the usefulness of Bitcoin in the decentralized finance landscape.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to detect a bullish outlook for BADGER on December 9, ahead of the recent price spike.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. BADGER price. Fountain: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the graph above, the VORTECS ™ Score for BADGER spiked into the green zone and hit a high of 75 on December 9, about three hours before the price surged 48% for the day.

BADGER’s positive price action comes as the protocol tries to recover from a December 2 exploit that resulted in the stoppage of the project’s smart contracts.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $ 2.218 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 40.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

