The Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie and responsible for hits like “Te boté”, died together with his wife in a plane crash this Wednesday on one of the runways of the Las Américas International Airport, in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

The aircraft, which had taken off from the La Isabela airport, also in Santo Domingo, was carrying six passengers, all of them US nationals, and three crew members, two of them Dominican and one Venezuelan., according to the flight manifest, to which he had access Efe.

Information in development …