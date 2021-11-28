Today two great events took over social networks, the great urban music event, Flow Fest and the America vs. CougarsAlthough many people were preparing to attend, others did not take long to issue classist comments towards the genre of music and soccer because it involves a prejudice that their consumption is linked to low education and low socioeconomic status.

The return of massive events in the country is already a reality, and with security measures to protect users from Covid-19, music events are already arriving, today it is the turn of Flow Fest, an organized music festival by Coca-Cola that brings together urban music.

On the other hand, this Saturday the tickets to the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League will be defined and one of the most exciting duels is between América and Pumas, who will face each other at 7:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

Reggaeton and soccer as popular culture

Reggaeton as music is popular culture, but it encompasses racism and classism.

Although initially the genre “abounding chauvinist discourses, apologies for drugs and prostitution” has evolved and has become globalized with the digital age, and the discourse has gone in the opposite direction. Currently, the songs that have this content account for a small portion of global production, according to the text. “Use and social significance of Reggaeton: Beyond political and scientific borders”.

Following the text, reggaeton has made visible and revalued the elements of Latin American cultural heritage, both locally and in the region.

On the football side, it is a sport that arouses passions and enthusiasm among fans. What soccer allows, due to its massiveness, is a greater visibility of classism, homophobia, xenophobia and racism.

Given the previous context of the prejudices of Mexican society, the comments on Twitter expose the situation.

“Today there is Flow Fest and America party. Crime smiles, ”says user De la Vega (@SoyLuisdelaVega).

Today there is Flow Fest and America party. Crime smiles. – DE LA VEGA  (@SoyLuisdelaVega) November 27, 2021

“The CDMX will be a safe place today, half of the crime in the flow fest and the other half, in America vs. Pumas ”, says user David Inzaghi (@DavidInzaghii)

“Waters with his internalized classism when saying“ friends who go to the Flow Fest; can I order a cell phone from you? I did not see them saying the same thing to the band that went to the Corona ”, comments the user @lacenit on Twitter.

Other comments are read: “I hope they take your cell phone out at the flowfest”; “I send my blessing to all those who are going to the flow fest, there if they will see it they will need it”.

See more: