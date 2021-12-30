Florida’s Crypto Street Restaurant Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments

A new crypto-themed restaurant in Florida offers hot dogs and prawn cocktails inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB); Dogedogs are highly appreciated by customers.

The Clearwater Beach-based venue is called “Crypto Street Restaurant” and held its grand opening to the public earlier this month. with a menu full of names that nod to the most popular crypto assets and terminology.

The menu features dishes like the Dogedog, Crypto Cuban, DeFi Caesar Salad, SHIBA Shrimp Cocktail, and the Bitcoinana Split, to name a few, while The restaurant’s decor is also decked out with crypto culture-themed posters, wall art, and furniture depicting Doge, Satoshi Nakamoto, Elon Musk, and assorted Bitcoin memes.

Crypto Street restaurant. Source: Yelp.com

According to the owner of the restaurant, Ricardo Varona, Crypto Street accepts payments on all digital assets, including memecoins and so-called “Shitcoins,” and dogedogs have been “quite popular” so far.

During a Dec. 29 interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Varona said that her 24-year-old son first introduced her to the world of cryptocurrencies a few years ago, but at that time he was not a fan of the sector. But nevertheless, Over time, he got used to the concept of crypto assets and initially considered launching a restaurant franchise that would accept payments with cryptocurrencies.

After the pandemic and various expenses and supply chain problems became apparent, Varona said she modified her plan to launch a single crypto-themed venue rather than a chain that simply accepts crypto.

“I kept thinking I want to do something different, something fresh, and I kept thinking about cryptocurrencies … I calculated what it would be like to do something new, cut ties with the franchise and started working at Crypto Street.”

“Up to now, younger audiences love it and come back. With the older audience, there are many people who have similar interests and stories to mine in which their son or grandson taught them something. So it creates very interesting conversations, “he added.

Varona said that the restaurant can accept cryptocurrency payments through a merchant or peer-to-peer account directly to your wallet.

“So far we have had few transactions in cryptocurrencies, although many people are interested in using it. There are also some people who have just sold it or want to do long-term holding. But many people understand that its use adds value, “he said.

Five stars for the food or for the idea?

In its short history, Crypto Street Restaurant has received rave reviews online so far, attracting a total of three five-star reviews on Yelp and eight five-star reviews on Google Reviews.

“Great place! Excellent decor, great menu options, and super friendly staff. The owner is aware of everything and will gladly give you a tour of the theme restaurant and explain how the cryptocurrency payment system works “, says the review of the elitist Yelper “Eduardo F”.

This isn’t the first time that beloved Dogecoin has joined hot dogs; America’s meatmaking giant Oscar Mayer auctioned a “Hot Doge Wieners” package on eBay in August.

Last month, Cointelegraph also reported that the popular fast food chain Burger King partnered with retail platform Robinhood to give away cryptocurrencies primarily in the form of DOGE to their customers who sent $ 5 or more at their US locations.

