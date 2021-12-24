File photograph in which a vaccination post against covid-19 was registered, in Miami (Florida, USA). EFE / Cristóbal Herrera



Miami, Dec 23 (EFE) .- A US federal judge gave the green light to a preliminary motion in favor of the state of Florida in the battle it is waging against the mandate of the Administration of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, so that all federal contractors are vaccinated against covid-19.

In a 38-page brief, Federal Magistrate Steven Merryday, with a court in Tampa, Florida, granted on Wednesday the request for a preliminary motion made by the Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, against the vaccine requirement, after that this state filed a lawsuit on the grounds that the order exceeded the authority of the president.

The judge noted that the Biden Administration had not shown that the requirement was necessary, as well as that any problems related to “efficiency” and “absenteeism” are “attributable to covid-19.”

“It is simply a hastily fabricated but untested hypothesis about recent history and artificial speculation about the future,” he added.

Moody alleged in the lawsuit, filed in October, that the order violated Florida in view of the fact that there are state agencies that have contracts with the federal government, to which Merryday noted that the state has demonstrated “an immediate threat to a substantial source of income”.

Florida is one of several states that has challenged Biden’s mandate on vaccines for federal contractors, an order that earlier this month was blocked nationally by a federal judge in Georgia.

The Georgia judge’s order has been brought by the federal Administration to the Eleventh Federal Circuit of Appeals.