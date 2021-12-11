The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has officially proposed that the state government allow companies to pay state fees with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

The Republican governor announced the idea as part of his 2022-2023 budget proposal., published on December 9.

Based on the highlights of the official budget, DeSantis proposed providing $ 200,000 to the Department of Financial Services to offer Florida corporations the ability to “pay state fees via cryptocurrency directly to the Department of State.”.

“Florida encourages cryptocurrencies as a means of commerce and promoting Florida’s attractiveness to business and economic growth”, it reads in the document.

DeSantis also proposed to allocate another $ 500,000 to explore the potential of blockchain technology. to maintain motor vehicle records, as well as to authenticate Medicaid transactions and detect potential fraud.

The $ 700,000 global proposal is dedicated to enabling a crypto-friendly Florida, it reads in the budget proposal.

Florida has been steadily emerging as a major crypto-friendly jurisdiction in the United States.as one of its major cities, Miami, is actively promoting itself as the ‘Bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world’.

Last month, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, announced that he intended to be the first American legislator to accept part of his salary in Bitcoin. The official reportedly owns both BTC and Ether (ETH).

In September, Miami city commissioners voted to accept funds generated by the new cryptocurrency MiamiCoin, which was launched by the smart contracts protocol CityCoins in August.. After generating more than $ 21 million in returns in mid-November, MiamiCoin will be available to all Miami residents in the form of a Bitcoin dividend, according to the city’s mayor.

