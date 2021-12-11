Oppenheimer, the new movie by Christopher Nolan, does not skimp on resources to form a luxury cast. According The Hollywood Reporter, the production added three renowned actors: Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

We have seen Florence Pugh participate in multiple projects in recent years. In Black widow, for example, he played Yelena Belova, who is destined to become a pivotal character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before taking her first steps as a hero, she succeeded in Little women, with which she got a nomination for “Best Supporting Actress” at the Oscars. Many also locate it by Midsommarby Ari Aster.

In the new Christopher Nolan, Florence Pugh will step into the feet of Jean tatlock, a member of the Communist Party of the United States who had an affair with Robert Oppenheimer. His relationship with the scientist was of concern to the government.

Rami Malek, meanwhile, recently appeared as the James Bond villain in No time to die. However, his best performances are in other productions. First of all, in Mr. Robot, the popular hacker series for which he garnered multiple nominations for “Best Actor.” Of course, he reached the peak of his career – until now – with What in, in which he gave life to himself Freddie mercury. His extraordinary role allowed him to win the Oscar for “Best Actor” during 2019. In Oppenheimer will be a scientist.

Rami Malek

Finally, Benny Safdie has had appearances in Rough diamonds, Good time or Heaven Knows What, to mention a few movies. He will have the role of Edward teller, the Hungarian-born physicist considered the father of the hydrogen bomb. Of course, he was actively involved in the Manhattan Project, which saw the birth of the atomic bomb.

Remember that Oppenheimer revolves around the life of the American scientist while developing the deadly weapon that would end World War II.

Undoubtedly, Oppenheimer already boasts a top-tier cast. In addition to Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie, we can also mention Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily blunt Y Cillian Murphy. The latter, by the way, will be responsible for playing Robert Oppenheimer. The newest Christopher Nolan will hit theaters on July 21, 2023.