How important it is to find the right lamps! In addition to allowing us to give light, they help us to give the final touch that we seek, and also allow us illuminate specific areas to adapt them to use and needs.

And if you need one lamp to install next to the sofa, in the reading corner, or in the bedroom, we have prepared a selection with some floor lamps that have caught our attention. And also, some have a more than affordable price, costing less than 100 euros.

We begin with this selection of lamps with this Kave Home model that we have loved for its design, with a glass shade and a steel base with a brass finish. Price: 94.99 euros.





Is metal floor lamp It has a spherical metal lampshade with a chrome effect. It has a sober, and refined design, and is ideal to give a touch of brightness and modernity to your living room.- It is from Maisons du Monde, and it costs 99.99 euros.

This globe floor lamp made of glass and gold metal fits in retro, sophisticated rooms, or where there is a presence of natural fibers. It is from Kave Home, and it costs 79.99 euros.

This Sklum lamp has a charming vintage style, featuring a play on geometry thanks to its 2 overlapping cylindrical lampshades. A polyester lampshade combined with one decorated in rattan with the technique of cannage. It costs 99.95 euros.

Floor lamps from 100 to 200 euros





This La Redoute lamp that combines metal and wood is two in one, since in addition to the lamp, its design integrates a small table to place a book, glasses or a cup of coffee. It has a 25% discount, before it cost 209 euros, and now it costs 155.99 euros.





If you like the warmth of wood, but want something modern, this wooden tripod lamp is ideal. It costs 79.99 euros on Amazon.

A timeless lamp that brings us Art Deco design to 2022, combining glass and brass-plated metal, ideal to evoke the 30s. It’s from La Redoute, and it’s 18% off. Before it cost 259 euros , and now it costs 211.99 euros.

This Kave Home floor lamp is made of ash veneer, steel and white marble. And it is ideal to give dynamism to the living room or reading corner thanks to its curved shape. Price: 249 euros.





To give any corner a natural look, here is a metal and hevea floor lamp with a rattan mesh shade. It is from Maisons du Monde, and costs a price: 119.90 euros.

If you are looking for a modern design lamp with a lot of personality, perhaps this El Corte Inglés lamp is what you are looking for. This floor lamp has an oval shape, and integrated Led technology. It has been made of aluminum and sustainable marble, and has a matte finish. Its price? 129 euros.

