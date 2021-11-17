This modality is the one that has lowered FlixOlé , which has been brought forward a week and a half to Black Friday, and has launched a new promotion in which we can enjoy its catalog during all year round for 19.99 euros , instead of the 29.99 euros that it normally costs.

Streaming platforms, having stopped offering free monthly payments, have started to use other techniques to attract users. In the case of HBO Max, we have seen how, taking advantage of its launch, the platform allows you to subscribe for life for 4.49 euros per month. Disney + has also done the same, offering the first month for 1.99 euros. However, we do not usually see discounts that affect the annual modalities.

To access the 10 euro discount, all you have to do is use the code FRIDAY BLACK21 on the platform’s website. The code can be used from November 19 to 29, so we have until Cyber ​​Monday to use it. FlixOlé can be seen from Smart TV, tablets, mobiles, Fire TV, Orange TV, ZapiTV and Amazon Prime Video, as well as from the browser to view its contents from the computer.

Spanish and international movies and series

The offer allows us to access the FlixOlé catalog, with more than 3,500 titles availableincluding Spanish movies and series. Among them we find classics that have been restored and remastered to offer the highest possible quality. There are also new releases that are coming to the platform, as well as other content such as documentaries or shorts.

Beyond content in Spanish, the platform has classics from the RKO (Producer of films such as Citizen Kane or King Kong). We also find western classics, and American and European movies.

For example, between now and the end of the month, the platform will include The Lute: walk or bust and The Lute II: tomorrow I will be free. It will also add international works such as Hamlet, Life or Death, The Red Shoes or The Children of Brazil. From the director Juanma Bajo Ulloa will add the movies Butterfly wings, The dead mother and Fragile.

The monthly price of FlixOlé remains as before, at a cost of 2.99 euros per month. The platform can also be contracted through the Prime Video channels.