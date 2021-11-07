Flippy 2 is a robotic arm specialized in cooking frying. How does this curious technology work? Here are the keys.

For years, robotics has become a fundamental pillar of many kitchens internationally. The improvement of software-based systems has had direct implications for their performance. In fact, today we can have multiple devices in which you just have to introduce the ingredients. These units are simply responsible for making a whole set of available recipes autonomously.

Even so, in industrial kitchens or those that are present in catering establishments, the work continues to be carried out, for the most part, by specific personnel. Depending on the type of diet offered, the presence of fried products can be differential. In this context, the truth is that there are no robots to handle the treatment. Curiously, we are facing one of the most dangerous processes for the person due to the temperature of the oil.

What if, for example, a robotic arm was commissioned? Replacing the figure of the person seems difficult in a sector of these characteristics, but the truth is that the inclusion of this technology can be differential is a somewhat dangerous task. Under this context, Flippy robot 2 has something to say. It is a product that attracts attention for having a revolutionary system for frying all kinds of food. All this without risk to people!

It should be noted that this technology is nothing more than a renewal of the robotic brush that was presented some time ago. This time, the key is to improve productivity, something that has been achieved through the application of solutions based on deep learning and artificial intelligence. It is a new product that can reach many kitchens if, finally, it is possible to offer a higher performance than that expected by an employee.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the characteristics that attract the attention of this technology, why we are faced with a solution that stands out for offer a renewed innovation in the market and, above all, to what extent it is important to enjoy this alternative in the coming years. What room for improvement is there?

A renewed robotic arm for cooking dishes based on frying

Thanks to the innovations incorporated in the field of software, it is possible to enjoy a differential technology in terms of performance capacity. Miso Robotics, which is the company in charge of its development and production, has achieved a much more applicable product to the standards present in the market. If this continuous improvement continues, we could be facing robotic kitchens in the medium term. Now, where is this solution today?

As can be seen in the images, reading the codes present on the baskets it is essential for the correct operation of this technology. Thanks to this, the necessary cooking time can be calculated depending on the type of ingredient that has been added. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as shaking the trays themselves from time to time or, of course, extracting the products once they have been cooked.

It is, therefore, a solution that, despite being very mechanical, incorporates hard work behind it. As you can read on the specialized portal New Atlas, we are faced with a proposal that stands out, mainly, for enjoy a single robotic arm. With it, it is possible to cook several dishes at the same time, something that can be seen in the previous images. Even so, it should be noted that this innovation is in a continuous learning process.

A pilot project to demonstrate the efficiency improvement of Flippy 2

The pilot project carried out with White Castle has only emphasized the commitment to this technology. After some time being tested, it has been found how the current version has managed to improve the proposal launched on the market in 2017. The provision of additional and completely new solutions has only expanded the options of this curious product. Now, what has this novelty translated into?

Apparently, the present model is capable of simultaneously handling a maximum of 60 baskets at a time. In this way, it comes to mean to what extent we are faced with a technology designed for the general public. What’s more, space for use has been effectively improvedas it has been reduced by up to 56%. The improvement of the design, in addition, has a reduction of the space to be cleaned, which becomes a decrease in the total cost.

We will have to wait a while, however, to see if this technology stands out for be a benchmark in the market or if, on the contrary, we are faced with a differential proposal regarding the way of cooking. And you, do you think we will see these types of alternatives as substitutes for the cooking profession? Certainly, the point of creativity can never find a different option.

