On the last day of the year, more than 1,000 flights were canceled in the United States, while the omicrón variant adds more infections in the North American country.

Other US airports affected to a lesser extent are those of Newark or Chicago, where the cancellations seem linked to the spread of the COVID-19 virus among the crews of the different planes.

By airlines, the most affected in the world by cancellations, as in recent days, is China Eastern (441 flights affected), SkyWest (US regional line, with 271), Air China, United and Delta Airlines, in this order .