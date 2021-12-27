miHoYo wanted to end the year in a big way by announcing that the next big update for Genshin Impact is ready. The version 2.4, which will go by the name of Fleeting Iridescence, will be available for download from January 5 and it will be accompanied by a few very interesting news.

Thanks to her The Rite of the Lantern will return, Liyue’s biggest annual festival, which will bring numerous rewards, the chance to get a free four-star Liyue character and also the Jade Chamber. Likewise, you can go to game stalls, others with sale of items and all kinds of festivities.

The update will take care of unveil the underwater nation of Enkanomiya, a place that has been sealed for thousands of years deep within Inazuma. It is a floating island located under the ocean where there will be neither day nor night, hence the Dainichi Mikoshi, an artificial sun created by the ancient civilization that resided in this area, must be used.





Dangerous enemies will also await here, among them the Dredgers of the Depths, among many others along with final bosses. To face them it will be possible to unite the team to two new playable characters: Shenhe and Yun Jin. The first will use Cryo’s power and boost the elemental damage of his companions, while the second will increase the power of normal attacks based on his Defense and the variety of Visions on the team.

Heading the news you can see the presentation trailer from version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, to take an in-depth look at its contents when the update is to download in a few days on PS4, PS5, PC, iOS and Android.