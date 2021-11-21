You may not know it, but when you buy a high-end mouse, the software and the hardware of the mouse itself, or a set of both, have a series of precision algorithms that in the most elitist models or focused on certain types of games is a trouble.

The average player is given an advantage by this algorithm, the competitive semi-professional or professional player destroys their performance as a general rule. What does the algorithm do? Correct in milliseconds the pointer precision. This algorithm and its family (each brand uses its own programmed specifically for each mouse) takes by general name as prediction algorithm and its operation is as defined: predict your movements every millisecond to adjust the pointer, look or stick to where you want .

A tremendously difficult thing to be sure, but current hardware and firmwares are so powerful for a mouse that the algorithm is truly impressive in terms of performance. Therefore, if your skill exceeds the average, a mouse with prediction algorithms will not allow you to continue climbing positions based on better performance on your part.

Therefore, a Flawless Sensor is a mouse sensor that does not include prediction algorithms or where these can be turned off, it has a real 1: 1 tracking and also does not modify the trajectory or the precision of our movements.

Does the type and model of sensor influence?

Yes and no, it is complicated so let’s see it calmly. That you have a sensor of one brand or another, or that it is optical or laser is not representative of the fact that we have a Flawless Sensor, but (because there is always a but) there are mice that will not be perfect due to their sensor, brand, type and model.

Why? Because the sensor itself is not accurate enough to maintain a 1: 1 tracking and not modify our movement as such, that is, it is less precise. This can be found in mouse models of all kinds, from high to low end, with huge price ranges, so buying a more expensive mouse does not guarantee a Flawless Sensor, far from it.

But there is a trend, and that is that laser mice usually include Avago sensors, such as the ADNS-9500 or the 9800, which require algorithms to be fairly accurate. In addition, there are some opticians who also suffer from this problem and at the same time have a common denominator: Avago.

It is not that it is a bad brand of sensors, but it is far behind Pixart and although it has ranges of products such as the ADNS-3310 that is Flawless, in laser it does not achieve it with any. Therefore, it is better to go for a Pixart PMW if possible.

Is choosing a Pixart sensor a guarantee that it will be Flawless without further ado?

Here we enter another terrain that we have talked about a little above and that already escapes the sensor without further ado. The problem with many mice today is that, contrary to popular belief, they have too many customization options.

Either you are an advanced user or you are going to run into various mouse configuration problems. That your mouse has a Flawless Sensor does not imply that no algorithm is being executed, far from it, it may be that it is correcting your movements and you have not noticed.

The problem here is that the software of the vast majority of gaming mouse companies include active prediction algorithms by default in their configuration programs and the less experienced user leaves them active thinking that they get an improvement. And so it is if you are not skilled in skills, but in our case as very advanced players it is a problem.

Even Windows has its own algorithm that improves precision and by default it is already active, which is a problem because although our mouse configuration software is disabled for that algorithm Microsoft already implements its own, so we will have to disable it anyway if we want to be really accurate by our means.

What sensors should we avoid to have a Flawless one?

They are not too many, but they all include prediction algorithms by default, so it is advisable to avoid them:

Avago ADNS-3050

Avago A3060

Avago A2059

Avago ADNS-9500

Pro AIM R3

Avago ADNS-9800

But this is not the Bible as such, why? Complicated, since we have been for a few years where manufacturers do not want to buy the same sensor as their direct market rival, so they are manufacturing their own sensors based on some mythical or new ones and imposing their technology.

Therefore, shortly there will be no sensor that can be indicated for any mouse as such, but a specific mouse that will be punished or, failing that, several models. Where is the customization? Do they get to be Flawless? It depends on the degree of involvement of the brand and the number of improvements implemented.

Many change the recommended height, others manage to improve the DPI by software based on ultra-known sensors and so on. The only reliable method is to know the base of the sensor, from which model it is based and from there check if it is modified by software and remove any possible modification or setting.