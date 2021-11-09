The movie The Eternals has featured Makkari a sprinter who can travel the world in no time. But… Is it faster than Flash?

The Eternals focuses on a group of very interesting heroes, but what stands out most about this group is that each one has different powers. One flies and throws rays through the eyes, another controls minds, there is one that can create weapons and also Makkari she is a sprinter. So there is already a debate as to whether it could be faster than Flash from Dc comics.

It was the actress herself Lauren Ridloff who plays Makkari wanted to give his opinion:

Well, this is a conversation I had with my son. When she first learned that I was going to be the fastest woman in the universe, she said, No, you are not. He brought his laptop, looked inside the computer and said, ‘Look! It’s true! Flash is faster than Makkari. But I am sure that Makkari would not be left behind, because he travels faster than the speed of sound.

Although Makkari be very fast, do not forget that Flash has the Speed ​​Force On your part. So there is probably no character faster than him. Although a race between Makkari and Quicksilverbut this is a hero we won’t see again in Marvel studiossince he died in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

We can see the DC Comics character both in film and on television.

The Flash He is one of the most popular characters in comics and we can easily verify it since he triumphs in the series starring Grant gustin and you will have your own movie in which Barry Allen will be interpreted by Ezra Miller. In fact, we got to see both versions during the Crisis on Infinite Earths event of The CW.

Who do you think is faster Flash or Makkari? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.